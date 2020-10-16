US Coast Guard stops 2 vessels carrying 13 Cuban migrants off Key West

OFF KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard has stopped two illegal voyages off the coast of Key West.

Along with Bahamian officials, the Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo came across two vessels carrying 13 Cuban migrants, Friday.

The migrants were recovered and given medical treatment once on board the boat.

They were eventually turned over to Bahamian authorities once they were cleared by the Coast Guard crew.

