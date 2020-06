KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a group of boaters in the Florida Keys.

Crews responded to the scene near the Dry Tortugas on Sunday.

Officials said seven people were on board a 48-foot boat when it began to take on water.

Crews were able to make repairs and escort the boat to Key West.

