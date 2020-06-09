US Coast Guard offloads nearly 30,000 pounds of drugs at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 30,000 pounds of drugs that were seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy. were offloaded at Port Everglades.

The drugs, worth more than $408 million, were taken from suspected smugglers in international waters.

According to officials, approximately 23,000 pounds of cocaine and 6,900 pounds of marijuana were among the drugs seized.

“Every kilo of cocaine here and on the flight deck represents a life saved, a crime prevented and a loss of revenue to our criminal organizations,” said Capt. Jeffery Randall, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James.

The drugs were interdicted of the coasts on Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean Sean over the last two months.

“Congratulations to the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James and their colleagues across the Coast Guard and the Navy on yet another successful operation,” said Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Wolf met the Coast Guard crew at Port Everglades at approximately 9 a.m., Tuesday. He mentioned the numbers associated with the counter narcotics operations.

“Since the end of March we have seen an 8% increase in cocaine seizures and disruptions when compared to the same time last year,” he said. “Together we have prevented criminal organizing more than $1 billion in total profits.”

Leaders commended the crews responsible for achieving those numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They overcame many challenges related to the pandemic, including encountering drug smugglers with COVID symptoms at sea, to deliver the results that sit here and on our flight deck today,” said Randall.

Officials said more than 130 suspected drug smugglers were detained over the same period of time.

“To the enemy, these transnational criminal organizations, I say, ‘We are ready — estamos listos — and we are going to relentlessly put pressure on these networks,” said Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command.

