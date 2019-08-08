US Coast Guard interdicts 6 Cuban migrants east of Boca Raton

EAST OF BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted six Cuban migrants who were discovered out at sea seven miles east of Boca Raton.

A good Samaritan called for help after seeing a suspicious 15-foot wooden boat with passengers on board, Thursday.

The guardsmen provided food, water, shelter and basic medical attention to the migrants after they were brought to safety.

The migrants were later returned to Cuban authorities.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.