US Coast Guard identifies pilot flying missing plane last seen near Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for a missing plane that was last seen off the coast of Boca Raton.

On Sunday, USCG officials identified 87-year-old Brendan Spratt as the pilot who was flying the 1991 Lancair 320 when it disappeared approximately 17 miles southeast of Boca Raton.

As of Monday morning, Spratt and the plane have not been located.

USCG officials said the aircraft took off from an airport just south of Daytona Beach.

If you have any information on this case, contact Coast Guard D7 Command Center at 305-415-6800.

