US citizenship events held across Miami-Dade

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of children from around the world became United States citizens, and adults received help to achieve that goal at separate events in Miami-Dade County, Saturday.

A group of more than 60 children took the oath of allegiance during a special ceremony held at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in Hialeah. Their families watched on as they made America their official home.

“It was an interesting moment becoming a citizen of the U.S.,” said new citizen Zachary Clarke. “I’m from Jamaica, so I feel good I will have more opportunities.”

David Jover Pozo said he’s looking forward to casting his ballot as a U.S. citizen. “Voting, be able to decide things in this country, being part of the country, feeling like a whole. It’s nice,” he said.

The youngest applicant at the ceremony was just 1 year old.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime hosted a citizenship drive at the North Miami Public Library, near Northeast 132nd Street and Dixie Highway, Saturday.

Monestime, working alongside the Florida Immigrant Coalition and the Caribbean Bar Association, helped applicants with the naturalization process.

