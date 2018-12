MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A son received a surprise visit from his soldier father in Miami Beach.

The U.S. Army Ranger and dad came back after a six-month deployment to surprise his son, Thursday.

GRAB SOME TISSUES: After a six month deployment, this @USArmy Ranger surprised his son at school today. Thank you Officer Stringer for helping to coordinate. @northbeachstar pic.twitter.com/JVT48o8trU — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) December 7, 2018

The teacher and other students were filled with emotion at the touching reunion.

Miami Beach Police helped coordinate the surprise.

