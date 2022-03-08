NORTHWEST BROWARD, Fla. (WSVN) – Several people are said to have been injured after a major crash on U.S. Route 27.

It happened near the Palm Beach county line and has shut down U.S. 27 in both directions.

Children are reportedly among the eight injured victims, most believed to be 16 years and younger.

One Broward Sheriff Air Rescue helicopter responded to the scene just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Two more rescue helicopters from West Palm Beach also arrived, and a total of five patients were flown to hospitals.

Three others were transported by ground.

Crews from the Weston Fire Department arrived by ground as well as troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol.

