US 1 reopens after brush fire near Florida City causes road closures

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities have reopened the 18-mile stretch of U.S. 1 bridging the mainland to the Florida Keys after smoke from a brush fire that sparked near Florida City led to road closures in the area, Monday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the blaze, near the location where Card Sound Road veers off U.S. 1, just before 9:15 p.m.

Parts of U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road were shut down, preventing traffic in and out of the Keys.

Just before 11 p.m., officials reopened the 18-mile stretch of U.S. 1 extending from Florida City to Key Largo.

18 Mile Stretch is now open to traffic in both directions. Please drive carefully as there maybe some smoke still in the area. — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) February 13, 2018

Deputies advised drivers to proceed with caution due to lingering smoke in the area.

This is the third brush fire that has sparked in the past three days.

