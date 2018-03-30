Urban League of Greater Miami takes 50 kids to see ‘Black Panther’

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Urban League of Greater Miami took 50 Liberty City children to see “Black Panther,” Friday.

The students, ranging from second to fifth grade, enjoyed their VIP screening at an AMC theater in Hialeah.

The outing was a treat for the young moviegoers, who committed to hit the books throughout their spring break.

“The purpose of this event is to provide them with an incentive of a movie day, a very special movie day,” said Sharron Henley, vice president of the Urban League of Greater Miami. “These youths were participants of the Spring Break Academy — so while everyone was at home celebrating spring break and resting, they were in school.”

