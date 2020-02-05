UPS driver transported after vehicle catches fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a UPS truck had to be taken to the hospital after the vehicle caught fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the eastbound lanes of the Gratigny Parkway at Northwest 57th Avenue at around 9:20 p.m., Wednesday.

Fire officials said the driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with burns.

One lane in each direction remains closed while crews clear the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

