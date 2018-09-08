CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Runners raced for a stronger South Florida, all to benefit the United Way of Miami-Dade.

UPS Americas hosted the 2018 5K Race/Walk in Coral Gables, Saturday. About 2,000 participated to help all proceeds go to 119 programs that support education, financial stability and health across the region.

Music, massages and snacks were provided at the fun-filled event.

