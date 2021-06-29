(WSVN) - Those who are looking to get tested for COVID-19 can do so at multiple locations across Monroe County.

An updated list of testing locations was released by health officials on Monday.

The following sites are open for COVID-19 testing:

Advanced Urgent Care: Antibody testing is also available. Call 305-294-0011 or pre-register by clicking here.

  • Key Largo: 100460 Overseas Hwy
  • Marathon: 13365 Overseas Highway #102
  • Key West: 1980 N Roosevelt Blvd

CHI: Free testing is available for the uninsured. Call 305-252-4820 or click here. Drive-thru testing is conducted Tuesdays and Thursdays 5-6 p.m.

  • 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon

CVS: Appointments can be made by clicking here.

  • Key Largo: (888) 300-4419; 99434 Overseas Hwy
  • Stock Island: (305) 295-2858; 5610 Overseas Hwy

Doctors Test Centers at JW Plastic Surgery: Rapid tests are available. To make an appointment call 866-865-7400 or click here.

  • 1075 Duval St, Key West

Florida Department of Health in Monroe: Free testing is available for the uninsured. Testing is offered once a month by appointment only. Call 786-910-9764 or email TestingMonroe@flhealth.gov.

  • Tavernier: Roth Building at 50 High Point Road, the last Tuesday of the month from 1-4 p.m.
  • Marathon: Ruth Ivins Center at 3333 Overseas Hwy, the third Thursday of the month from 1- 3:30 p.m.
  • Key West: Gato Building at 1100 Simonton Street, the last Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Good Health Clinic: Free Testing for current patients and those who qualify. Free testing is available for the uninsured. Call 305-853-1788.

  • Tavernier: 91555 O/S Hwy, St 2, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Marathon: Bayview Medical Building, 13365 O/s Hwy, St 101. Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Islamorada Medical Center: Antibody testing is also available. Call 305-852-9300.

  • Tavernier: 90130 Old Highway, 2nd Floor

Key West Urgent Care: Antibody testing is also available. Call 305-295-7550

  • Key West: 1501 Government Rd., Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Keys Medical Group: Call 305-293-4073. Appointments are available with a medical provider.

  • Key West: 3224 North Roosevelt Blvd. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Keys Pediatrics: For established patients only. Call 305-293-4233.

  • Key West: 1714 N Roosevelt Blvd

Key West Medical Center: Rapid testing is also available. Call 305-295-6790.

  • Key West: 2505 Flagler Ave.

Marquesa Medical Group: Appointments cost $125 in addition to testing costs. House, hotel and office calls are available to lower keys areas only. Call 305-504-5611.

My Wellness Express: Rapid testing is available. PCR test results are known in 1-2 days. Appointments can be made by calling 305-901-2243. Walk-ins are accepted Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Key West: 3428 N Roosevelt Blvd.

Rural Health Network Monroe County: Free testing is available for the uninsured. Rapid testing is available. Antibody testing is also available. Appointments can be made by calling 305-517-6613, Ext 500.

  • Key West: 3706 N Roosevelt Blvd, Suite G. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walgreens: Antibody testing is also available. To make an appointment, click here.

  • Key Largo: 99501 Overseas Hwy
  • Marathon: 5271 Overseas Hwy
  • Marathon: 10870 Overseas Hwy
  • Big Pine Key: 30351 Overseas Hwy

