SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The scene at Zoo Miami this weekend was “otterly” adorable.

Zookeepers at the Southwest Miami-Dade location gave otters specially wrapped presents as part of the “Holiday Gifts for the Animals” event, Saturday.

Throughout December, more furry friends at Zoo Miami will be receiving wrapped gifts. On select days this holiday season, visitors will be able to watch the animals joyfully open their presents.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.