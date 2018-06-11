Unsafe structure occupied by squatters demolished

MIAMI (WSVN) - City officials demolished an abandoned and unsafe building in a Miami neighborhood.

The City of Miami tore down the abandoned structure near Northwest 28th Street and 12th Avenue, Monday morning.

The demolition is part of the Safe City Initiative, which works to improve the quality of life by creating a safe, clean and green Miami.

The home was occupied by squatters who will be offered shelter.

