Unruly crowds force cancellation of Air Jordans launch in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was supposed to be a fun event in downtown Miami to mark the release of coveted new kicks. Then the shoving began.

City of Miami Police were forced to break up stampedes at E11EVEN nightclub Saturday afternoon, but it wasn’t a party that was spiraling out of control.

Instead, it was Nike fans who showed up at the club to the very first owners of the new Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG.

A witness described the escalating chaos.

“A bunch of people were trying to rush the door to get in, and everyone was pushing, and it got out of hand,” he said.

The Miami-based company SoleFly organized the secret launch. They partnered with Air Jordan to create and sell the sneakers.

But before the event could even start, witnesses said, customers became ruthless. Prospective customers began pushing and shoving; some were even seen breaking down metal barriers.

​”Everybody in the back was pushing everyone in the front, and at the end of the day, the little kids in the front were just getting trampled over,” said a witness.

Police officers on hand attempted to control the madness. Officials said one of them even suffered minor injuries.

“One of our officers did suffer some discomfort in the chest area, but he is expected to be OK,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Organizers were forced to cancel the event. A spokesperson for SoleFly released a statement that reads, “As safety is our number one priority, we’ve had to cancel our release today. We will reschedule our launch for a future date, thank you.”

Customers at the footwear release said they hope the next launch is done properly.

“I hope that they learn from this year and change it up next year, because it’s wrong,” said a customer.

