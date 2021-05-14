Unmanned boat seen going in circles after boater goes overboard off Miami Beach

OFF MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – An unmanned boat was caught spinning in circles near Miami Beach.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene as the boat could be seen going in circles on Thursday.

Officials said a boater went overboard but was rescued by another individual.

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel arrived on scene and rammed into the unmanned boat, in an effort to slow it down.

A USCG crew member then jumped on board the boat and was able to cut the engine.

