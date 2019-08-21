UniVista Insurance offers 99¢ gas at Hialeah gas station

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - UniVista Insurance is offering drivers discounted gas for a limited time.

In honor of their 10-year anniversary, launch of UniVista TV and the start of school for Miami-Dade students, the company is offering 99¢ gas for two hours at a Hialeah gas station on Wednesday.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the discounted fuel will be available at the Marathon gas station, located at 1598 West 68th Street.

😲👀Solo por un día, UniVista Insurance invita a todos los conductores del Condado de Miami-Dade a comprar gasolina a una tarifa reducida de $ 0.99 por galón.⛽

📍1598 W 68th St, Hialeah📍

🗓 Miércoles, 21 de Agosto de 2019#UniVistaInsurance #GasEvent #gasolina #UniVistaGasEvent pic.twitter.com/QeojQeE5Q6 — UniVista Insurance (@UnivistaIns) August 20, 2019

There is a 10 gallon limit per vehicle and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.

UniVista Insurance will also be handing out giveaway bags at the event.

