MIAMI (WSVN) - Univista Insurance is searching for certified insurance agents in Miami.

The company is hosting a job fair on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their office located at 7330 Northwest Eighth Street.

Applicants interested in attending are advised to bring copies of their resume.

This is the insurance company’s first job fair.

