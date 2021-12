CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami announced it’s starting its next semester, online only.

The school said they will go virtual for the first two weeks until at least Jan. 31.

Once students return, they will be required to test negative for COVID-19.

Moving forward, students will be required to be vaccinated and boosted or test twice a week.

