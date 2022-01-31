CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami students will return to the classroom after classes were held virtually for the past two weeks.

Students attended school virtually for the first two weeks of the spring semester in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

Students are required to provide a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to returning to campus, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will be mandatory inside all indoor public spaces.

All faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated.

