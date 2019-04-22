University of Miami Health System unveils new mobile medical van

MIAMI (WSVN) - The University of Miami Health System has unveiled its new state-of-the-art, on-the-go, mobile medical van.

The pediatric department’s new unit was designed to provide free medical care to thousands of uninsured children in neighborhoods across Miami-Dade County.

“So the services we provide include well-visits, sports physicals,” Dr. Lisa Gwynn said. “We take care of children who have chronic healthcare needs. We provide immunizations. Basically, it’s a one-stop shop that will allow children to get all the care that they need just as they would in a regular pediatrics’ office.”

The Children’s Health Fund and several local contributors helped make the mobile unit possible.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.