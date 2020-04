CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami Health System has confirmed that one of their longtime employees has died due to complications from the coronavirus.

Administrators confirmed the employee’s death in a statement Tuesday.

Officials said they have notified any coworkers who had previously came into contact with the employee.

