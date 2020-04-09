University of Miami Health doctor dies of coronavirus-related complications

MIAMI (WSVN) - The coronavirus has claimed the life of another South Florida doctor.

Dr. Luis Caldera-Nieves, an employee of the University of Miami Health System and a physician of Jackson Health System, has died from complications due to COVID-19.

He joined the university after serving in the U.S. Air Force, and he worked as an obstetrician in the UHealth Kendall location.

Caldera-Nieves is survived by his wife and six children.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.