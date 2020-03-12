University of Miami extends spring break while monitoring virus spread

MIAMI (WSVN) - University of Miami has extended its spring break holiday as concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus grow.

University officials announced Thursday that the school’s spring break holiday will be extended through March 22.

In a notice issued by school officials, classes are said to resume March 23 either “online, remote or distance learning environments through at least April 4.”

The school will continue to monitor the virus and make the necessary decisions having to do with in-person teaching environments in the future.

