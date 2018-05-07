University of Florida president issues apology after several graduates shoved across stage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – The University of Florida is issuing an apology after an usher was seen aggressively shoving graduates across the stage.

On Saturday, UF held a commencement ceremony where several students were celebrating their accomplishments. However, the usher was seen grabbing mostly black students and hurrying them across the stage.

Some students and those in the audience shared their experience on Twitter.

UF Twitter 🗣🗣 Somebody please find out this employee’s name!! Every time a Black student took more than TWO seconds, he aggressively pushed them. Watch it for yourself. #ItsGreatUF pic.twitter.com/zMee1nMbUZ — Chris (@ChicoFreedom) May 5, 2018

UF’s President Kent Fuchs has since issued an apology.

“During one of this weekend’s commencement ceremonies, we were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage,” said Fuchs in a statement. “I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved. The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them.”

