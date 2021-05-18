University of Florida: Campus will return to pre-COVID operations, masks optional for those vaccinated

(WSVN) - Changes are coming to the University of Florida campus.

The school announced that face masks are optional for fully vaccinated students, faculty, staff and guests for the upcoming summer and fall sessions.

The school will also transition to pre-COVID operations starting June — that includes classroom capacity, full in-person participation and athletic activities as well as allowing fans to fill stadiums and arenas.

