University of Florida becomes first top-10 Florida public university

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – The University of Florida has made history by becoming the first Florida school to rank in the Top 10 Best Public Universities.

According to the U.S. News and World Report‘s 2018 rankings, UF is tied for ninth place among top public universities in the country. The report also has the school in the top 10 for the following programs: biological/agricultural and real estate.

The top 10 schools were as follows:

1 – University of California, Berkeley & University of California, Los Angeles

3 – University of Virginia

4 – University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

5 – University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

6 – College of William & Mary

7 – Georgia Institute of Technology

8 – University of California, Santa Barbara

9 – University of Florida, University of California, Irvine & University of California, San Diego

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.