University of Central Florida ends face mask mandate

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Central Florida is no longer requiring face masks while on campus.

“Following guidance from the Board of Governors and in collaboration with other State University System institutions, UCF encourages rather than requires our campus community to wear face coverings indoors and to follow CDC guidelines on our campuses and everywhere you go,” the university said in a statement.

“This is a change from our previous requirement to wear face coverings, and it reflects our campus community’s many efforts to get vaccinated and the low number of COVID-19 cases at UCF,” the statement went on to read.

The university added that starting June 23, they will begin largely operating the way they did before the onset of the pandemic, including eliminating physical distancing requirements and allowing for full participation in athletic and social events.

UCF said their Student Health Center will being distributing additional vaccines starting next week.

“We strongly encourage everyone in our campus community to get vaccinated to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus,” the school said.

