Universal Orlando warns visitors of COVID-19 risk ahead of reopening

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando has issued words of warning ahead of their scheduled reopening on June 5.

The theme park has warned guests they might contract COVID-19 if they visit the resort when it reopens.

The Universal Orlando website now has a disclaimer about the possible coronavirus exposure reading, “Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit.”

The Florida State Task Force gave Universal Orlando the green light to reopen Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay with new health and safety guidelines to follow.

Officials with the theme park said all the guidelines will be followed.

The use of face masks will be required for guests to enter the parks.

Guests will also have their temperature checked before entering. Anybody with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be permitted inside the parks.

Floor markings across the park will help guests social distance from one another.

