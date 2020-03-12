Universal Orlando Resort to close ‘out of an abundance of caution’ to help prevent virus’ spread

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the resort’s theme parks will be temporarily closing “out of an abundance of caution” to help prevent the coronavirus’ spread.

Resort officials said Thursday night the closures will begin after the parks close on Sunday, March 15, and they anticipate the closure to last until the end of March.

The resort’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open during this time, resort officials said.

“Hourly team members will be paid for any work scheduled through the end of March,” resort officials said in a statement.

Officials said guests can call 1-877-801-9720 for more information on the resort’s closure.

