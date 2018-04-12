Universal Orlando Resort looking to hire 3,000 full-time and part-time positions

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando is on a hiring spree due to recent expansion, looking to employ 3,000 people for full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs.

The central Florida theme park and resort says multiple positions are available across their properties, including attractions, operations, food services, merchandise, and even positions at City Walk and their newest water park, Volcano Bay.

A number of professional career positions are also available in IT, finance, marketing, human resources and entertainment, the company says.

Employees benefit from free park admission, discounts, and complimentary passes for guests.

Universal Orlando will be having job fairs over the next few weeks, but they will be by appointment only. For more information, click here.

