Universal Orlando reopens with restrictions to select guests; opens to general public Friday

Universal Orlando is back in business.

It’s the first Florida theme park to reopen since the coronavirus pandemic, with only invited guests and season passholders being allowed to enter.

Everyone must wear a face covering and have their temperature checked before entering the park.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was present at the opening event and welcomed guests back into the park.

The park officially opens to the general public on Friday.

