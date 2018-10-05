Universal Orlando offers up to 6 months free on annual passes

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Studios Orlando is offering a special incentive to purchase one of their annual passes.

The park is now giving up to six months free when customers purchase an annual pass.

According to the park’s website, customers who buy a seasonal or power pass will get an extra three months free, while those who buy the preferred or premier pass will earn an extra six months free.

The pass must be purchased and activated by April 4, 2019.

Blackout dates to apply to the seasonal, power and preferred passes.

The extra months will be added onto the pass holder’s account at the end of the 12-month period.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.