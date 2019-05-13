Universal Orlando offers multi-day ticket special allowing Florida residents to attend for $45 per day

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - If you have been wanting to check out some of the events at Universal Orlando, now may be your chance.

For a limited time, the resort is offering a two-day one-park ticket for $179 to Florida residents. However, to sweeten the deal, Universal is offering 2 additional days for free.

The deal totals out to be about $45 a day.

Residents can add the option to attend both parks for an extra $10 per day.

To redeem the deal, guest have to enter a promo code found on specially marked cans of Coca-Cola and Coke Zero.

The deal lasts until June 28, and the days must be used by Dec. 20. Blackout dates to apply.

