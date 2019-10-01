Universal Orlando offers BOGO special for Florida residents

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Want to visit Orlando without the hefty theme park price tag? For a limited time, you can get a great deal from Universal Orlando – as long as you’re a Florida resident.

Universal Orlando Resort has announced a buy one, get one free deal specifically for those of us in the Sunshine State.

Any Florida resident who buys a 1-day park-to-park ticket, which allows guests to visit both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, will get a second day for free.

The tickets must be used by Jan. 31, 2020, and visits do not need to be consecutive. However, the tickets are non-transferrable and must be used by the same person.

The tickets will have a blockout period from Dec. 1 to Jan. 3.

For more information on the deal, click here.

