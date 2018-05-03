Universal Orlando offers BOGO deal for Florida residents

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Want to visit Orlando without the hefty theme park price tag? For a limited time, you can get a great deal from Universal Orlando — as long as you’re a Florida resident.

Universal Orlando Resort has announced a buy one, get one free deal specifically for those of us in the Sunshine State.

Any Florida resident who buys a 1-day park-to-park ticket, which allows guests to visit both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, will get a second day for free.

To claim the deal, you must provide a UPC code from a 12 oz. can of Sprite or Fanta Orange.

The tickets must be used by June 28, 2018. There are no blockout dates, and visits do not need to be consecutive. However, the tickets are not transferrable and must be used by the same person.

The ticket also includes two days of admission to select live entertainment venues at Universal CityWalk.

For more information on the deal, click here.

