Universal Orlando looking to fill thousands of positions

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando is looking to fill thousands of jobs ahead of the upcoming busy Spring Break season.

The company announced that they are looking to fill 2,500 full-time and part-time positions.

The jobs range across all areas, including attractions, aquatics, entertainment, human resources and more.

The base hourly pay will increase to at least $12 an hour, starting on Feb. 3.

The resort is also looking to hire additional lifeguards at Volcano Bay. Pay for these positions start at $12.50 for aquatic attractions up to $13.50 for deep water lifeguards.

Some of the perks of working for the company include free park admission, complimentary guest passes, discounts and more.

Universal said they will be hosting multiple job fairs in the coming weeks.

