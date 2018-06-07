Universal Orlando extends BOGO ticket deal for Florida residents

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - If you thought you missed out on a great deal to visit Universal Orlando, you now have some extra time.

Universal Orlando Resort has extended their buy one, get one free deal specifically for those of us in the Sunshine State.

Any Florida resident who buys a 1-day park-to-park ticket, which allows guests to visit both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, will get a second day for free.

The offer is valid for purchase through July 31st, and the tickets must be used in full by Aug. 1.

There are no blockout dates, and visits do not need to be consecutive. However, the tickets are not transferable and must be used by the same person.

The ticket also includes two days of admission to select live entertainment venues at Universal CityWalk.

For more information on the deal, click here.

