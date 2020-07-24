Universal Orlando cancels Halloween Horror Nights for 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando announced the cancellation of Halloween Horror Nights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The resort made the announcement Friday.

“Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place,” the company said in a statement.

Universal said the “pain will be temporary, and that Halloween Horror Nights will come again.

“We look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021,” the resort said.

