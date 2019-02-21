Universal Orlando announces new Harry Potter ride opening this summer

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Harry Potter fans rejoice, the Wizarding World at Universal Orlando is now expanding.

The resort has announced the addition of the new Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride.

“For the first time ever, join Hagrid as you fly far beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures,” the park wrote.

The ride is set to open this summer on June 13.

