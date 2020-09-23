Universal Orlando announces 2 HHN houses to remain open for extended time

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando is extending their Halloween Horror Nights terror for two more weekends.

The two haunted houses that made a return last weekend, Revenge of the Tooth Fairy and Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, will be open to daytime visitors this Saturday and Sunday, and then again from Oct. 3-Nov. 1.

Visitors of the theme park who paid a regular theme park admission will be able to go through the houses for no additional charge.

Face coverings are required for park attendees.

