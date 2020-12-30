Universal, Islands of Adventure reach capacity for 4th day in a row

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The pandemic hasn’t stopped visitors from heading to theme parks.

Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure had to turn guests away on Wednesday morning after reaching capacity 10 minutes after opening.

Today, December 30th at 8:10 am, Universal Studios Florida & Islands of Adventure have reached capacity. We anticipate reopening later this afternoon. For updates, please call our capacity hotline: 407-817-8317 pic.twitter.com/Khn7RSn6eh — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 30, 2020

Since Sunday, the parks have reached capacity each day before noon.

Lisa Nathan told FOX 35 she was shocked the park filled up so quickly.

“At the time we walked up to Islands of Adventure, that was supposed to open at 8 o’clock, probably around 8:15 [a.m.] we walked up, maybe 8:20 [a.m.], they were already at capacity, and we could not get in,” said Nathan.

The park reached capacity again at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Universal is expected to reopen later in the evening once some guests leave for the day.

Park officials are asking guests to rearrange their plans to visit on weekdays instead of weekends, if possible.

