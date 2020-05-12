Universal CityWalk reopening for limited operations on Thursday

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando’s CityWalk is reopening on a limited basis, the resort announced.

Universal Orlando announced that starting Thursday, select CityWalk venues will reopen from 4 to 10 p.m. daily.

Among the stores opening with restrictions include retail locations, restaurants and merchandise carts.

Some venues will remain closed, including Blue Man Group, all nightclubs and Universal Cinemark.

Universal said self-parking will be complimentary and valet parking will not be available.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings and will have their temperature taken upon arrival. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more will not be allowed inside.

Guests are also asked to wash their hands often and adhere to social distancing guidelines. There will be markings on the floor reminding visitors to stay 6 feet apart.

