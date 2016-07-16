United Way volunteers help refurbish Miami school

MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way of Miami-Dade provided hands-on help to a South Florida elementary school, Saturday.

The foundation hosted a volunteer project to help refurbish the Jesse J. McCrary Jr. Elementary School in Miami. More than 50 people came out to landscape, paint, work on assembly projects and more.

The school’s assistant principal said they’re thankful for the help. “We love opportunities to improve the school and make sure that the kids have a warm and inviting environment,” said Lamar Johnson, “so this is the perfect opportunity to do it and also have fun, because I get to work with the teams that are working on the projects here.”

Saturday’s volunteers were mostly from a special division of the United Way called LINC, which stands for “Lead. Impact. Network. Change.” Its members make annual contributions and frequently assist in volunteer projects.

