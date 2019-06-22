United Way volunteers deliver hurricane supply kits to Overtown residents

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hurricane season has officially begun, and community organizations are making sure Overtown residents are prepared.

United Way of Miami-Dade teamed up with the American Red Cross, the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County’s Office of Emergency Management to host a “Day of Action” on Saturday.

More than 150 volunteers delivered hurricane supply kits to residents of Carrie P. Meek Manor, Town Park Village, and other complexes.

Organizers said they wanted to help those who had trouble buying basic hurricane supplies.

“We’ve come out to deliver 500 packets in order to make sure that they know what they need to do and that they have at least some basic supplies for the season,” said United Way spokesperson Norie Del Valle.

The kits included necessities such as flashlights, whistles, gloves and much more. They also included hurricane guides in English, Spanish and Creole.

