United Way of Miami-Dade, Red Cross create hurricane kits for mobile home residents

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With hurricane season right around the corner, volunteers are worked to help people get ready.

The United Way of Miami-Dade teamed up with the Red Cross to create 600 hurricane preparedness kits for the residents of Courtly Manor Mobile Park in Hialeah Gardens.

Volunteers went door-to-door and delivered the kits, all while informing residents about how to prepare for the upcoming season.

“We know it’s very difficult for them to purchase the kinds of supplies that they need in order to be prepared for the hurricane,” said Noire Delvalle, the Vice President of Development at the United Way. “We wanted to come a couple months ahead of the start of hurricane season and get them started on their preparedness kits.”

The Red Cross will return later in April to help residents install new smoke alarms.

