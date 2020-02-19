United Way of Miami-Dade recognizes students, staff, administrators during ceremony

MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way of Miami-Dade County recognized a year of hard work and fundraising from students, staff and administrators during a ceremony in Miami.

The awards ceremony was held at Jungle Island, Wednesday morning.

7’s Belkys Nerey had the honor of hosting the event.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ 2019 campaign raised more than $1.4 million for the United Way.

