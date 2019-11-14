United Way of Miami-Dade hosts luncheon in Miami for Golden Wishes recipients

MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way of Miami-Dade hosted a luncheon for 20 South Florida senior citizens in Miami to celebrate their good deeds.

The Golden Wishes recipients went above and beyond to help others in the community, and now, the community is helping them make their wishes come true, Thursday.

“They’ve been working very hard taking care of somebody, and now, they have a wish that, unfortunately, they could not afford. Something off their bucket list, so we decided to provide them with this list,” United Way Partner Dr. Rudy Moise said.

Among those wishes were vacations, family reunions and even a new air conditioner.

