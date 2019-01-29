United Way of Miami-Dade honors South Florida man with flagpole

MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way of Miami-Dade County has dedicated a flagpole to a South Florida man because of his selfless service for veterans.

Mission United honored Miguel B. Fernandez, the Chairman and CEO of MBF Healthcare Partners, Tuesday morning.

A new flagpole erected in his name will be displayed outside the United Way Empowerment building at the 3000 block of Southwest Third Avenue in Miami.

Drum roll….to mark the completion of the United Way #Empowerment Building the flag monument is dedicated to Miguel B. Fernández for his unparalleled support and service. 🇺🇸 #ThankYou #StrongerMiami 💪 #MissionUnitedMiami pic.twitter.com/c7zsQUxJ01 — United Way Miami (@UnitedWayMiami) January 29, 2019

Fernandez, who served in the U.S. Army, humbly accepted the honor in the name of those who protect us.

“It’s a great day that we’re able to dedicate this flag and this building to the people who serve our country, individuals who have given their time, their blood and their sacrifice so the rest of us can enjoy the life that we live today,” he said.

Fernandez gifted Mission United $885,000 in 2017, which helps veterans re-adjust to civilian life after service.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.